Dundee water park Foxlake unveils huge expansion

Foxlake water park in Dundee has unveiled a £30,000 expansion as it prepares to welcome visitors back after lockdown.

The adventure park on the city’s waterfront, which features cable wakeboarding, has added a new spectator seating area, additional changing facilities, and a new kit storage unit.

Five additional jobs have also been created as part of the expansion.

The changes were brought forward due to coronavirus social distancing measures, and the expanded site will also rebrand as Wildshore Dundee.

The name change brings the park in line with the company’s park in England, including Wild Shore Delamere, Wild Shore New Brighton and Wild Shore Liverpool.

The Five-Star VisitScotland attraction features Scotland’s only city-based Aqua Park, as well as a giant inflatable assault course spanning 600sqm with 18 obstacles.

Those taking part will navigate obstacles including Neptune’s Steps, the 3.8m high Mighty Mount Rainer and Ringo Rides and Stand Up Paddleboarding.

Manager Zak Hegarty said: “We’re really looking forward to the start of the new season at our adventure park on Dundee’s Waterfront and welcoming all our customers back for some adrenaline-fuelled fun on our water activities, including our Aqua Park, and also share the exciting changes at the site under our new name, Wild Shore Dundee.

“Expanding our changing facilities and creating a spectator seating area has been in the pipeline for some time but we decided to bring the plans forward to allow us to introduce more social distancing measures at the site to make it an even safer place for thrill-seekers to visit and have a great time.”

The site in Dundee prides itself on being fully accessible and inclusive, regardless of ability.

It is also Waterski & Wakeboard Scotland accredited with a team of highly skilled and trained coaches and staff on board.

The name change brings the Dundee park into line with the other Wild Shore parks in England, including in Liverpool.

Tickets for the aqua park start at £15 for a session.

After opening in 2018, Foxlake saw Dundee host its first ever wake series.

The event saw some of the country’s top wakeboarders, as well as up-and-coming youngsters, show off their skills.