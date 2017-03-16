Dundee have warned title-chasing Celtic fans not to bother gatecrashing Dens Park on Sunday — because they won’t get in to see their side savour the triumph.

The Dark Blues host Brendan Rodger’s Hoops outfit, who could clinch the Premiership if nearest challengers Aberdeen lose to Hearts on Saturday and the Parkhead champions-elect win at Dens 24 hours later.

With just days to go until the potentially decisive day, Celtic have sold their 4,200 allocation, with many visiting fans already eyeing the prospect of watching their favourites be crowned champions in mid-March.

But Dundee general manager Jim Thomson has insisted they can forget all about attempting to roll up at Dens on the day to buy tickets.

He said: “There will obviously be a lot of excitement among Celtic fans at the thought of potentially winning the title at Dens this weekend.

“They have sold their allocation but there’s no chance of any of their supporters turning up on the day or even before that to purchase match-day tickets.

“We won’t allow that to happen for obvious security reasons.

“Dundee FC are only selling tickets to those Dundee fans who have a history of buying tickets from us.

“We will have our final security meeting with the police and Celtic tomorrow to finalise plans.

“We’ve had an inkling of this possible scenario for a few weeks so we’re quite relaxed about everything.”