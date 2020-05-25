EXCLUSIVE: Dundee want football back ASAP – even if it means playing behind closed doors

Dundee want football back at Dens Park as soon as possible – even if it means playing behind closed doors.

With the possibility of a 16-team top flight mooted, they are determined not to be left behind if the Premiership restarts and lower leagues do not.

A number of teams in the second tier have already stated they are not in a position to be able to keep paying players’ wages while there are no fans in the stands.

Tele Sport understands, however, that Dundee want to get the ball back out and get their players playing as soon as is safe to do so.

A similar situation in Leagues One and Two was revealed by the Tele on Saturday, with some clubs keen to push on with plans for next season while others want to mothball the campaign until the New Year.

That could lead to temporary league reconstruction based on who can and can’t play.

Reports claim SPFL chiefs have floated the idea of a 16-team top flight and such a revamp could see Hearts avoid relegation, with Inverness, Dundee and Ayr United – second, third and fourth in the 2019/20 Championship – going up to join newly-promoted Dundee United.

That, though, would leave others further down the ladder who wish to restart playing in limbo.

A 14-team Premiership is also on the table, an option that would leave Dundee and managing director John Nelms – who has called for league reconstruction in recent months – on the sidelines until January when it’s hoped Championship clubs can safely allow fans back in.

Dundee’s financial situation has been eased during the coronavirus shutdown by an insurance policy which covers a loss of income due to matches being cancelled.

However, they have a first-team squad of 17 players with contracts running until next summer.

With the Government’s furlough scheme ending in October, the Dark Blues would be paying wages for months without games if the Championship season is mothballed or delayed.

That is a situation the club would like to avoid, even if their insurance covers some of that money.