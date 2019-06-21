Dundee Wanderers’ club vehicle damaged after vandals hurl paint stripper over it

A field hockey club is looking to raise more than £1,000 to fix its team bus after vandals hurled paint stripper over it.

Dundee Wanderers’ club vehicle was parked on Martin Street before two hooded youths reportedly launched the substance.

Club vice-president, Ben Gibson, condemned the actions and admitted he was not aware of anyone who could possibly have targeted the club.

He said: “This happened on June 9. A resident had spotted the youths but wasn’t sure what exactly they’d done.

​“We didn’t notice the damage until the following day and contacted the police.

“The worrying point for me is why are youths carrying this type of thing?

“No other vehicles were damaged but it’s a big white van so it’s an easy target.

“According to the neighbour it happened between 7-8pm that night.”

Large visible markings on the passenger side door are scattered up and down the panelling of the bus.

At a rough estimate Mr Gibson thinks it could require a four-figure sum to respray the bus and replace the sponsorship graphics.

The bus currently helps with travel to away games for five men’s teams, two women’s sides as well as youth teams.

Mr Gibson added: “The van is obviously still drivable but it looks hellish.

“We are a small club so actions like this are financially a disaster –especially in the off-season with no additional money coming in.

A number of the club’s players as well as members of the local community have already rallied round to donate to the just giving page set-up this week.

To make a donation, visit just giving.com/crowdfunding/bring-back-our-bus.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers were carrying out inquiries into the incident.