Dundee waiter torched vehicles and restaurant he worked in so he could be jailed

A desperate waiter torched cars and a motorcycle before targeting the restaurant where he worked just so he could be sent to prison.

Christopher Adam also stole a 32-inch TV from a Nissan Micra before breaking into the Waterfront eatery where he was employed.

The 33-year-old got his wish when a sheriff jailed Adam for his rampage in the early hours of July 27 last year.

Previously Dundee Sheriff Court heard 22 calls were made to emergency services after members of the public saw fire had engulfed vehicles on Trades Lane.

A number of small explosions occurred and Adam was seen walking away from the scene. Among the vehicles torched was a car owned by Dundee FC.

On the same night, Adam was seen with a traffic cone kicking bollards around the area of Slessor Gardens where singer Rita Ora was due to perform the following evening. He then turned his attention to Brassica, where he worked as a waiter.

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillespie said previously: “At 7.30am on July 27 a worker attended at her place of employment and saw fire damage to the table and a menu. Window panes were also damaged.

“Officers attended and identified the accused on CCTV carrying the stolen television.”

Adam previously pleaded guilty on indictment to forcing open a lockfast car and stealing a television on July 27 at Trades Lane.

On the same date, he set fire to the same car causing the fire to spread to two other vehicles, resulting in extensive damage.

At Allan Lane, Adam set fire to a tarpaulin and caused damage to a motorcycle. He also pleaded guilty to setting fire to a menu at Brassica, Shore Terrace, causing damage to the table it was on.

Solicitor John Boyle said Adam believed the only way to kick his drug addiction was by going to prison.

He said: “He accepts custody is inevitable and welcomes that disposal.

“His drug problem has blighted most of his adult years. Unfortunately around the time of the offence he felt, and still feels, his life was out of control and the only way was to commit these offences and go to prison.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “These were serious offences and had the potential to be even worse.”

Adam was jailed for 22 months.