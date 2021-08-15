Dundee vs Motherwell: Fan arrested for alleged assault on steward during Dens Park clash

A man was arrested yesterday after allegedly assaulting a steward at Dens Park, during Dundee’s League Cup win over Motherwell.

The incident is said to have taken place in the visiting support section, a Dundee FC spokesman said today, adding that the club was helping police with their inquiries.

Numerous posts on social media suggested there had also been trouble between rival fans in the Provost Road and Dens Road areas of Dundee after the game.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that officers had received reports of disturbances in the area following the match. However, no arrests had been made outside the ground, she said.

Released pending further inquiry

The spokeswoman said: “A 25-year old man was arrested within the ground for allegedly assaulting a steward, the steward was not injured.

“The man was released pending further inquiry.

“We received reports of disturbances of fans in Provost Road/Dens Road after the game, but are not aware of any arrests at this time.”

A Dundee FC spokesman said: “A member of the club security team was allegedly assaulted in the visiting section during yesterday’s match.

“The club is cooperating with the police in their inquires.”

Dundee are now in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final draw after edging past Motherwell 1-0.

It took until 78 minutes, however, for the deadlock to be broken as Lee Ashcroft rose highest to head his side into the last eight.

Centre-back Ashcroft was the club’s Player of the Year in their promotion season, scoring seven times in all competitions.

The victory was Dundee’s first against Motherwell in 11 encounters.

Also in the hat for the last eight are Dundee United, Rangers and Livingston, with four more ties to be played today.

Dundee manager James McPake hailed the bravery shown by his men in the hard-fought 1-0 victory.

He said: “When we rewind back a week ago, we lost six at Celtic.

“So you talk about character, you talk about resilience, you talk about people in there who will stand up and be counted. Well, I saw that in the dressing-room and that’s what pleased me the most.”