Dundee voted ‘best city in Britain’ to enjoy weekend away

Dundee has been voted the “best city in Britain” to enjoy a holiday, weekend away or short break.

The city was awarded the accolade at last night’s inaugural i Staycation Awards.

An article on the i newspaper’s website said: “The last two years have seen a surge in profile for this city on the north bank of the Tay.

“At the heart of this has been the opening, in September 2018, of the V&A Dundee – not only Scotland’s first design museum, but an attraction of instant popularity that has drawn in over 800,000 visitors.

“Yet it is the wider offering – from boutique hotels to fine dining – which seals the appeal; all of it served up on one of Britain’s most spectacular estuaries.”

Councillor Mark Flynn said: “We’re thrilled to have won the City Staycation of the Year in the i Staycation Awards.

“We were up against very stiff competition, with the holiday hotspots of York, Brighton & Hove and Bath also being shortlisted for this award.

“In the last few years, Dundee has emerged as one of the most vibrant cities in the country for a staycation.

“Widely known as Scotland’s coolest – and sunniest – city, Dundee combines the best of contemporary culture, inspiring architecture and a rich historical heritage with fabulous food and drink, good transport links, a great choice of places to stay and a fantastic selection of things to do.”