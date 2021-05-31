Dundee volunteers needed to help two leading poverty charities in fundraising drive

Dundee Tesco superstores are looking for local volunteers in store and online to help two leading charities supporting children and families in need this summer.

Large Tesco superstores across the UK will be accepting customer donations of valuable and potentially life-saving food from Thursday July 15 to Saturday July as part of a special Tesco Food Collection which will aid children and families throughout the summer holidays.

The charities, Trussel Trust and FareShare will be collecting the food on behalf of foodbanks and local charities, including holidays clubs providing healthy meals and activities to children during school holidays.

National Volunteer Week

Stores in Dundee are looking for volunteers to encourage shoppers to leave their donations in the collection point at the front of stores and to spread awareness of the collection on social media by posting shopping lists of their local food bank’s most needed items.

The appeal comes as people across the UK celebrate Volunteer Week, which recognises the work of volunteers all over the country.

Tesco will be topping up customer donations made in store by 20% in cash to further help the two charities and their cause.

Manager at FareShare Tayside and Fife, Chris Doig, said: “More people than ever are struggling to put food on the table and will do for months if not years to come as the economy recovers.

“We have seen a huge increase in people turning to their local grassroots community groups for support and demand for food remains high.

“We would be incredibly grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer just two hours of their time this year to encourage more shoppers to donate much needed long-life food to those who need it.”

Giving support on social media

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussel Trust has urged others to give their support through social media by becoming a digital volunteer and spreading awareness about the collection online.

She said: “We’re seeing more people than ever struggling in extreme poverty and pushed to the doors of food banks because they do not have enough money to survive. This isn’t right. But over the last year, we have been overwhelmed by the support people in Dundee have shown towards food banks in our network by donating food at Tesco.

“This summer, we would be so grateful if people can share shopping lists of their local food bank’s most-needed items on their social media, support the Tesco Summer Food Collection when they are next in store, and encourage friend and family to donate.

“Together we can make a difference and work towards building a hunger free future.”

To find out more about volunteering during the Tesco Food Collection and to sign up visit: fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection/