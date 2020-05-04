Dundee volunteer group founder donated bike by kind stranger

One of the founders of a local coronavirus help group will be able to help those in need even quicker now, thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

Lee Mills, a founding member of Dundee Thegither and an NHS worker, has been left shocked by the kindness of Anne Petrie, a local supporter of the group, following her donation of a new bike.

He said: “Anne just got in touch with us and said ‘I’ve got a bike if anyone needs it’ and everyone thought of me.

“I don’t drive, but this is allowing me to get back and forth when I go out much faster.

“I just want to say a massive thank you. It really is a huge act of kindness.”

Anne has already donated to the group, expressing her support through funding on Paypal.

She also gifted Lee a new bike helmet, a pump and some other accessories which will make his journeys easier.

Lee has already sent the generous woman some flowers to thank her for the gift.

His volunteer group, Dundee Thegither, formed at the start of the UK’s coronavirus to support their local community through food packages and a Covid helpline.

Lee said: “I’ve really seen Dundee come together recently, it’s pretty fitting for the name actually.”

The kind-hearted NHS worker says that he has been surprised by both the level of poverty in Dundee and people’s desire to help each other.

He added: “Our food packages only last three days, so we do see people coming back to us.

“We have talked about trying to get set up as a proper charity, but we aren’t too sure.

“We’ve got a team of 15 to 18 great volunteers and they’re very reliable.”

Lee’s team consists of people from many different walks of life, such as support workers, the unemployed, university workers, school teachers and retired GPs.

Scottish folk singer Sheena Wellington, who was born in Dundee and sang at the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999, is also a member of the group, working on the phonelines and answering calls from people in Dundee.

Lee said: “We’re here to help, so please get in touch with us on 0800 8611 983 if you need anything.”