Dundee Voluntary Action boss retires after 25 years in sector

The head of Dundee’s volunteering charity has announced her retirement after 25 years working in the city’s third sector.

Christine Lowden will step down as chief executive of Dundee Voluntary Action on June 6, having first joined the organisation in 2001.

In her time, she held a number of roles at the charity, including as deputy chief executive, before stepping up to top job.

Christine said she planned to become a volunteer herself after her retirement. She said: “Over the years we have shown that working together is good for the city.

“The third sector is at the heart of strategic planning with Dundee City Council and Dundee Health & Social Care Partnership.

“I won’t be leaving the third sector behind, and hope to do some volunteering.

“I plan to spend time developing my many interests. And I have grandchildren!”

Christine’s professional interests include charity law, mediation, business and strategic planning, group work skills, facilitation and training, policy development, equality, equity and women’s issues.

Brenda Fenton, chairwoman of the DVA Board, said, “Christine has been at the centre of Dundee’s voluntary sector for as long as most of us can remember.

“She has made a huge contribution to DVA and we are sorry to see her go.

“We wish her well in her retirement.”