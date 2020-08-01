Dundee Virtual Pride goes live

Dundee Virtual Pride is live now.

The event is available to stream on Twitch and features a whole host of performances.

Tim Kelly from Dundee Pride said they wanted to host a Pride event despite lockdown.

He said it is important that the LGBTQAI+ community is visible especially for those people who might be struggling.

He added: “We have a whole range of performances throughout the day.”

Tim added that there will be chat show discussions and performers from previous Pride events in Dundee will also be putting on a show.

For more information on Pride and where to watch, visit the Virtual Pride Facebook page.

The event is also raising money for the Dundee Carers Centre.

To donate visit JustGiving and search ‘Virtual Pride 2020’.