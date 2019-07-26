Dundee video games students battling it out for £5,000 prize

Dundee video games students will battle it out for a whopping £5,000 cash prize.

City businesses, games fans plus industry figures have already been given a sneak peak of the Abertay University students’ efforts at the Dare Academy contest.

Six teams of students are developing games which will be showcased at EGX, the UK’s biggest video games expo.#

The winning team at the event scoops £5,000.

More than 200 people turned out for the Dare Academy Play Party.

Head of the division of games and arts, Dayna Galloway, said: “I’m very pleased we have had such a strong turnout for an invaluable event for the students. While they have been networking and receiving feedback from industry figures to help them polish their games, this was their first opportunity to display their concept.”