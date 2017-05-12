The victim of a brutal attack has said he will be haunted for life after he was left unconscious by one punch.

Stewart Gorrie, 49, from Dryburgh, was on his way home from Dundee University Students’ Union at the Dundee Dance Event on May 2 last year when he was attacked.

Thug Derrick Duncan, 36, of Kinghorn Road, set upon him at the junction of Old Hawkhill and Balfour Street.

As a result, Stewart had to undergo three-and-half-hours of surgery on his right ankle.

Speaking today, the call centre worker said the attack has had such a devastating impact on him he has been unable to enjoy something as simple as a kickabout with his sons.

Stewart said: “This guy came from out of nowhere, and punched me.

“I’ve been told that I was out cold for five minutes or so.

“Because I didn’t see it coming, when I landed, I put a lot of pressure on my right leg. I dislocated my foot and shattered my right ankle.”

Stewart’s wife Louise, who was with him at the time, said Duncan ran off in the direction of The Globe bar before he was caught by other members of Stewart’s party.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Duncan admitted assaulting Mr Gorrie by punching him on the head, whereby he fell to the ground and was rendered unconscious.

Stewart said: “I had a huge swelling on the back of my head.

“I had the surgery the day after the attack — I’ve had three blood clots on my right leg since the surgery.

“I’m now on blood-thinning tablets for the rest of my life.”

Stewart, who now has a metal plate and eight screws in his ankle, said the attack has had a “psychological impact” on his life.

He said: “Since the incident last year, I’ve rarely gone out, apart from going to work.

“When I’ve been at certain social environments I feel like I’m looking over my shoulder waiting for something to happen — it will haunt me for life.

“I’ve got three boys aged 12, five and two, and I can no longer have a kickabout with them because of my injuries — that’s difficult to take.

“It was a totally unprovoked attack and I guess I’ll always be left asking ‘why me?’

“In the aftermath of the assault I have received counselling for what happened – it has definitely changed me.

“The impact of not being able to do anything in the weeks after the attack also affected me. You feel like your independence has been taken away from you.

“I was on crutches for eight weeks and my leg was in a brace.

“My wife Louise pointed out Duncan a few weeks after the assault as he was walking down the street.

“There was I in agony and this guy didn’t look like he had a care in the world.

“It will have a lasting effect on me. If I get a knock on the head or a cut, I’m going to have to go to hospital because there could be internal bleeding.”

Duncan had his sentence deferred until June 1 at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting assault to injury.