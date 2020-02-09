Dundee’s success with recycling ‘is costing council cash’ due to incinerator fees

Dundee has become “a victim of its own success” in disposing of waste in an environmentally-friendly way.

A senior councillor has claimed the city’s efforts to dispose of its waste in as green a way as possible has resulted in costing the local authority money, because the council doesn’t rely on landfill.

The Scottish Government has announced it will increase the landfill tax, which is designed to encourage councils to dispose of waste in an environmental way.

However because the authority pays incinerator firm MVV more than the £94.15 tax paid by other councils, Councillor Kevin Keenan believes Dundee is being shortchanged.

He has written to council chief executive David Martin asking him to contact the Scottish Government with his concerns.

Mr Keenan said: “It has been revealed that the Scottish Government is to continue with Landfill Tax for the next five years.

“This will be at a value much lower than Dundee City Council will pay MVV for its waste disposal.

“Being ahead of other local authorities has, in this case, left us the victim.

“I have written to Mr Martin asking him what approach the city council has made to the Scottish Government to address this matter.”

Mr Keenan said the council had been ahead of the game in ensuring that much of the city’s waste did not simply go into landfill.

He said: “We worked hard to ensure that our waste was not just dumped in landfill which we know causes major environmental issues, partly by releasing methane into the atmosphere.”

“”It is not unreasonable to expect ministerial intervention to see a level playing field on waste disposal or in matters that would address the health of our citizens.”

A £100 million investment into the future of waste disposal from Dundee and Angus was granted in 2017 with a project to create new energy from waste at a facility that replaced the Baldovie incinerator.

The facility has the capability of producing combined heat and power.

MVV Environmental Services Ltd plant has a capacity of 110,000 tonnes per annum, enough to treat all residual waste from the two partner councils.

At the time council leader John Alexander said: “This is a huge step for the future of waste disposal for both Dundee and Angus and represents another ambitious investment in our local economy.”

A spokesman for the council said: “The chief executive will respond to Mr Keenan in due course.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.