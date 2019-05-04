Dundee vets name themselves ‘practice of the year’ after awards cancelled

A local veterinary practice had to name themselves “practice of the year” after an award ceremony they were supposed to be attending was cancelled.

Wallace Veterinary Centre had been nominated for five awards at the Scottish Vet Awards 2019.

The practice, which has offices in Broughty Ferry, Carnoustie and Arbroath, had been told ahead of the ceremony they had won practice of the year as well as a rising star accolade for staff member Lisa Duff.

The team of 30 were due to travel down to the awards at the Radisson Blu hotel in Glasgow when, days before the event, the awards were cancelled.

Graham Duff, centre manager, said: “We were really happy to be told we had won but it was a shame that it didn’t happen.

“It was amazing to be recognised. It is an absolute honour but tinged with sadness that the event didn’t happen.

“We were taking all the staff through. We were pretty gutted to get told with less than a week to go it wasn’t happening.”

The team had booked tables at the event for 30 people and had planned to get a coach through.

Management decided the “show must go on” and hastily organised their own celebration in Dundee.

Graham added: “We took all the team out because we still wanted to celebrate how good we all are.

“We were at a loss of what to do, but Malmaison pulled out all the stops.”

Malmaison Dundee put together a three-course meal and drinks reception for all the staff to enjoy. They also managed to rearrange their bus with Sidlaw Travel who picked them up from the three practices and dropped them home afterwards.

Vets4Pets in Perth practice manager Caroline Crombie was also due to win a prize.

Caroline, who has worked at the practice for three years, said her team had booked a house in Glasgow to stay for the awards, as well as a locum vet and nurse to look after the practice.

Rather than lose money on their booking, the group instead held a team building night, where they made up their own mock awards. She said they had contacted the organiser for refunds but had not heard back.

A now deleted post on the Scottish Vet Awards Facebook page, which has also since disappeared, said: “It is with the deepest of regret that due to circumstances beyond our control, the 2019 Scottish Veterinary Awards will not be taking place.

“This decision is devastating for us as a company and we are extremely thankful for the support and commitment to the awards programme by our headline sponsor MWI Animal Health, our category sponsors and the veterinary staff from a huge number of practices across Scotland.

“As the matter is now the subject of legal proceedings, we regret that at this time we are unable to enter into any correspondence or comment further.”

Mirabor Group Limited, who organised the event, declined to comment.