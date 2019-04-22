Dundee vet’s blunder leaves dog partially blind after operating on wrong eye

A dog owner has hit out at a decision not to punish a vet who left her dog partially blind after operating on the wrong eye.

Elizabeth McKelvie complained to the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) after her seven-year-old French bulldog Louis was operated on by vet Frazer Lawson of Wallace Veterinary Centre at Broughty Ferry, pictured.

Louis was set to undergo treatment for an ulcer on his left eye, but Mr Lawson noticed the eye was healing when an ulcer in his right eye was not.

Mr Lawson operated on the right eye instead, which subesquently ruptured.

In a written response to Elizabeth, the RCVS said that none of the issues arising from the incident amounted to serious professional misconduct by Mr Lawson nor practice owner Niall Morton, nor was their fitness to practise affected.

However, the body was “sufficiently concerned” that that Mr Lawson did not obtain consent before carrying out the operation on the right eye. It also noted that Mr Lawson had previously apologised to Elizabeth and “demonstrated insight into his actions and expressed regret that he strayed from his usual high standards of communication”.

Mr Lawson was issued advice which will remain on his record for five years.

Mr Morton was issued with advice on keeping clear, accurate and detailed clinical and client records, which will also remain on his record for five years.

But Elizabeth, 48, from Menzieshill, said it was “a minor rap over the knuckles”.

“We couldn’t believe it when we discovered afterwards that the vet had operated on the wrong eye,” she said.

“What does a vet or a veterinary practice owner have to do, or neglect to do, for your family pet before the RCVS takes action?”

Wallace Veterinary Centre declined to comment.