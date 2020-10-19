Dundee veteran says there are still ways to mark Remembrance Day this year

A Legion Scotland leader in Dundee says there is nothing stopping people from marking Remembrance Day “in their own way” this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the usual parades and wreath-laying services to remember the war dead have had to be cancelled.

The UK Government has even asked people to stay at home and avoid travelling to prominent war memorials to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

However, Frank Smith, secretary and treasurer of the city of Dundee branch of Legion Scotland, says people can still mark the day in their own way at home.

Frank served in the Royal Corps of Signals in the British Army from 1953 until 1988, including serving overseas in Malaysia from 1954 to 1957, Borneo in 1963 and 1964 and stints in the Middle East.

He said: “It makes sense because under normal circumstances there is a great parade marching down from the high school to City Square and everyone is shoulder to shoulder.

“But with this going on, and having survived epidemics in the Far East when I was serving, you have to stick to the rules and stay safe.

© Kris Miller

“We will still pay homage to all the people who had their lives taken from them, but it will be in a reduced form.

“Some years ago we discovered two Victoria Cross holders buried in paupers’ graves in Eastern Cemetery and, every year after the Remembrance Day parade, a little group of us go and lay a wreath there.

“This year there will be five of us involved, but we are not allowed spectators.

“I have some other wreaths to lay as well in the Garden of Remembrance and outside the city churches, and there is nothing to stop people coming along and putting their own wreaths down later on when there is not a crowd.

“There is also nothing to stop people on November 11 standing still at 11am for two minutes.”

Both Dundee City Council and Angus Council have confirmed their usual Remembrance Day events have been called off.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Residents are asked to pay their respects at home this year for Remembrance Sunday in order to adhere to the national guidance to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

And a spokesman for Angus Council said: “Circumstances dictate that there cannot be any Remembrance Sunday parades in Angus this year, but there will be wreath laying ceremonies at Arbroath, Brechin, Carnoustie, Forfar, Kirriemuir, Monifieth and Montrose.”