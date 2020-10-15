Dundee veteran appeals to public for help after gift given to him by late mum goes missing in park

A veteran fears his kit bag, a gift from his late mother, may have been stolen when he turned his back in Camperdown Park.

Josh Fraser, a former Scots Guard, last saw the bag at the park where he left it on the ground.

The bag, a military issue CamelBack which is worth hundreds of pounds, may have been stolen, according to Josh.

The 27-year-old said: “I had the bag on when I was up at Camperdown walking the dog. It was absolutely pouring with rain and my car key had actually run out of battery, so I was having trouble getting into the car.

“I used the key fob and I managed to get the dog in the car, then I just hopped in the car, forgetting that I’d left my bag on the ground.

“I remembered and came back, but the bag wasn’t there at all. There wasn’t anything of value inside, just dog items, but it was of huge sentimental value to me because it was sort of the last gift my mum ever bought for me.

© Courtesy Josh Fraser

“I think someone may have taken it, but I’m surprised because the place that I left it, the carpark at the golf course, is usually full of pretty decent people, golfers and dog walkers.

“It’s clearly a military issue bag, which is why I’m bewildered that it’s been taken, I don’t see why it would be taken.

“You never know, it might have just been someone taking it to try and get it back for me, or it could have even been an animal because the bag did have some dog treats in it.”

The loss of the bag has had quite an impact on the former soldier, due to its huge sentimental value.

He added: “I’m absolutely devastated to have lost it.

“I can’t describe how much it would mean to be to get it back, my mum gave it to me before she died and I took it with me throughout my whole military career.

“I took it to Buckingham Palace with me when I was helping guard the Queen, and everywhere else I went.

“Losing it has taken over my life, I think about it pretty much every day and I keep going back to look for it.

“Honestly, any help I could get in finding it would be great, it would mean so much to me to have it back.”