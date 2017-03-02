Budding Dundee singers have a chance for their voices to be heard — with auditions for a hit TV talent show set to roll into town.

The city’s Bar 15 is playing host to Dundee’s first-ever try-outs for The Voice.

If any of the Dundee contestants are given the nod for the show, they could win a major recording contract and become “The Voice”.

Stuart Robertson, promoter for Bar 15, said he believes there is a host of city acts capable of making it on to the show.

He said: “It was really the manager who got the ball rolling. He applied for Bar 15, on Ward Road, to be the host.

“We are probably the biggest and most well-known music venue in the city and I think that is what swayed it.

“It is the first time that auditions have been held in the city.

“Dundee has a lot of venues that have open mic nights and there are some amazing singers out there.

“They are flying under the radar in the music industry but they have as good a chance as anyone of getting through these auditions and winning the show.

“There was a time in Dundee when the city was looked on as a hub of music in Scotland and these singers are still playing around the scene.”

Stuart said the auditions will be on a first come, first served basis.

He added: “There will be an area for the people from ITV where they can speak to the contestants and get information from them.

“There will be room for family and friends to come and support them too.

“We are holding an indie band night afterwards so people are welcome to stay and enjoy that — it is going to a really good night.

“It is going to be brilliant for Dundee’s music scene and for the city as a whole.”

The Voice UK is a British television talent show based on the concept The Voice of Holland.

It began airing on BBC One in March 2012 but was acquired by ITV in 2015 and is shown on STV.

There are five different stages to the show: producers’ auditions, blind auditions, battle phase, knockouts and live shows.

The winner receives £100,000 and a record deal

The Dundee auditions take place at Bar 15 on Tuesday at 8pm and are open to any musicians regardless of genre.