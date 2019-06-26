Dundee vegan café moving to bigger premises – as local community group reveal plans to open new eatery in its place

A vegan Dundee café is relocating to a bigger premises – paving the way for a new foodie venture from community organisation Uppertunity.

Marwick’s Vegan Kitchen, on Union Street, is moving to a new site at In Residence on the Nethergate.

Opening in its place will be a café called Serendipities.

The space will be run by Uppertunity, which provides personal development services and social inclusive opportunities for adults with additional needs.

In a plea on social media, the group have asked for any kitchen equipment and kitchenware to be donated to help get the venue off the ground.

Marwick’s, which is run by husband and wife team Lois and Michael, opened in 2016 before converting to a fully vegan café in January 2018.

A post on their Facebook page said: “What started as a blank canvas and just the idea we wanted our own place and well now we have very clear ideas about our bistro/café bar.

“That’s all thanks to each and every one of you who’ve come in and bought something from us. Every time you do, one of us does a happy dance.

“I have the utmost admiration for all the wonderful, inspirational and bloody determined people I’ve met in the last two-and-a-half years. I now always buy the card, candle or coffee from a small business as I know how much it means.”

It is understood that Marwick’s new site will open within the coming weeks.