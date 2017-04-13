Dundee van driver sent to jail for causing the death of mother-of-three Audrey Thom

A van driver who caused the death of a mother-of-three after overtaking as he approached a blind crest has today been jailed for four years.

Andrew Reilly (29) of Palais Court, Dundee, made no attempt to brake or steer to avoid the head-on collision with a car in which Audrey Thom (58) was a passenger.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that the driver of the car, Mrs Thom’s daughter, Louise (27), had “nowhere to go”.

The crash occurred on the A914 Balmullo to Dairsie roundabout road in Fife on November 24 2015.

Audrey died in hospital the following day.

