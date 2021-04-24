Dundee v Raith Rovers: ‘Big-game feel’ for clash that could decide second place as Dee receive fitness boost

There is a “big game feel” about Dundee’s home clash with Raith Rovers with a second-place Championship finish on the line.

That’s according to Dark Blues manager James McPake with his side requiring victory to keep any hope of leapfrogging their opponents alive.

With just two matches remaining four points separate the two sides, meaning Dundee need to win both their remaining matches and hope Raith fail to beat Hearts on the final day.

The Kirkcaldy side have made light work of their return to the second tier after three years in League One.

And McPake is full of praise for the job done by John McGlynn this term.

“I’m looking forward to taking on a very good team here,” the Dens boss said.

“It’s been a remarkable season John McGlynn has had and I like the way his team plays. They are coming here trying to secure second spot and we are trying to claw them back to get into second.

“It’s set up to be a big game.

“We are going to have a right go at getting second.

“It won’t be easy – we were the better team at Dens earlier in the season and they were by far the better team at Stark’s Park.

“It’s set up for a cracker and it has that big-game feel.

“They know if they avoid defeat, they have second place. If we win we know we’re in the play-offs.”

Injury update

McPake will have experienced midfielder Paul McGowan back available for selection after he returned to training this week.

There is also no lasting damage done by Shaun Byrne after he limped off at Inverness on Tuesday.

And there is good news over left-back Jordan Marshall’s hamstring problem.

“McGowan trained this week,” said McPake.

“Shaun Byrne fell down a hole in the pitch (at Inverness), a sprinkler head or something, not sure.

“He got a bit of a fright because he rolled his ankle but he’s OK. He’s done a bit of training.

“Marsh is coming on well.”