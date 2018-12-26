Dundee v Livingston: Ralph wants winning start to ‘two biggest games of the season’

Full-back Nathan Ralph has urged Dundee to forget a dreadful week on the road by getting a run of home form going in what he calls “the two biggest games of the season”.

The Dark Blues welcome Livingston to Dens Park today in desperate need of points to kickstart their battle against relegation.

Last week saw Dundee beaten three times with 11 goals conceded at Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Celtic to leave them three points adrift at the foot of the Premiership table.

As disappointing as the trio of matches were for Dundee, Ralph has reminded his team-mates of their last two outings at Dens Park.

A 4-0 thumping of Hamilton was followed up by a determined defensive display with 10 men against Rangers.

And Ralph wants to keep that run going today against Livi and on Saturday as St Johnstone come to town, to give the club’s fans something to cheer about during the festive period.

He said: “The home form lately hasn’t been too bad with a win and a draw in the last two, so we want to keep that going.

“This time of year, especially when there’s no games for a few weeks, we need points on the board to send the fans into the new year on a high.

“Certainly so far with where we are, the results elsewhere on Saturday and the break coming up, these are the two biggest games of the season.”

The defeat at Celtic was a tough one with the Dark Blues completely dominated by the champions. Ralph felt they let chances to break slip through their grasp too often – something they are out to change this afternoon.

He added: “Livi will be a tough team to play, they are aggressive and everyone works so hard for the team – we need to at least match that but I feel we have a lot of quality in our side.

“Against Celtic I felt we could have exploited certain situations more, it didn’t happen but we have to make sure we do that today and on Saturday.

“Last Saturday was a disappointing day to be honest.

“We came up against a good Celtic team but I felt if we’d kept the ball better at times they were there to be broken on.

“We just didn’t take advantage of certain situations as well as we could have.

“I felt we defended fairly well in the first half and it was disappointing to lose the goal when we did, so close to half-time.

“We wanted to keep the clean sheet to half-time and then go again but that wasn’t to be and then the other goals were frustrating as well.

“Celtic were very good, a lot of movement and pace in their team, but for a lot of the first half we matched it. Sloppy goals cost us.”

Being bottom at this point in the season is a tough situation but Ralph is in no doubt who can go about changing that – the Dundee players themselves.

And he’s calling for six points from six over the next few days to finish off before the winter break on a high.

“Being bottom at the moment doesn’t help but we can’t look at other teams too much.

“We have to focus on ourselves – if we can win games then things will work out for themselves.

“We’ve got to make sure we get our work right for the next couple of games and get results out of them.

“The next two coming up at home we’ve got to be looking at getting six points.

“Saturday was disappointing and we were frustrated but we don’t really get judged on games like that at Celtic – not as much as the two coming up anyway.

“We have to keep our heads up, put that one to the side and go again today.”