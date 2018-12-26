Dundee v Livingston: Kusunga out and O’Dea a doubt after injuries

Genseric Kusunga will miss out again and Darren O’Dea may as well as Dundee face Livingston at Dens Park today.

Both missed the weekend defeat at Celtic through injury and Kusunga’s hamstring problem is not expected to clear for another 10 days, meaning he’ll also sit out Saturday’s clash with St Johnstone.

O’Dea, who’s had a groin problem, could make today’s action, but the Saints game looks the more likely date for his return.

There was, though, good news of long-term absentee Josh Meekings. It was feared recent groin surgery would end his season but he now looks likely to be back much sooner.

“I’m kind of reluctant to say Josh will be back quicker but I’m actually hoping he is because he didn’t need as big a job done as what we initially feared when they went in,” said boss Jim McIntyre.

“It’s a wee bit of the unknown but he’ll definitely not be out for the season which was the bonus of that.

“We are still probably looking at the best part of two months.”