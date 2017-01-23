Dundee’s Premiership clash with Kilmarnock has been switched to Saturday February 11 (kick off 3pm).

The game had originally been due to take place on take place a week on Wednesday at Dens Park.

With both teams exiting the Scottish Cup at the weekend, the SPFL have agreed to switch it to next month and the date that had been reserved for the fifth round of the cup.

The Dark Blues will look to register their first win over Killie this season having only recorded one point against their league rivals so far, who sit just two points behind Dundee in 10th place.