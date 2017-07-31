Dundee and United will go head-to-head again in the Betfred Cup a week on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

The pair were drawn together in the last sixteen of the League Cup in the draw yesterday.

BT Sport will show the game live.

Tickets for the derby are now on sale for Dundee fans priced £20 for adults and £12 for concessions.

Arabs will be able to get their hands on briefs from Tuesday for season ticket holders.

Should any tickets remain for general sale the will be up for grabs from Sunday.

Yesterday’s game was nearly a sell-out and tickets for next week’s tie are also expected to be snapped up.

Dundee United topped the group after a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win when the game finished 1-1.

Mark O’Hara’s goal cancelled out Paul McMullan’s strike on the stroke of half-time.

Dundee winger Roarie Deacon could have won the game in the dying moments as he ran in on goal, but failed to get a shot away.

The Englishman also missed the decisive penalty meaning the Tangerines left with the bonus point.

Next week’s game kicks off at 7.45pm.