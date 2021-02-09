Dundee v Ayr called OFF for the third time after morning pitch inspection

Dundee’s Championship clash with Ayr United tonight has been postponed for the third time after heavy snowfall in the city.

A 9am pitch inspection was called to assess the state of the Dens Park pitch but unsurprisingly the amount of snow has deemed it unplayable.

A new date to try to play the game again is yet to be decided.

Heavy rain and freezing temperatures had seen games against the Honest Men and the weekend match with Inverness Caledonian Thistle called off in recent weeks.

The first attempt at playing Mark Kerr’s side was branded a “fiasco” by the Dark Blues after an early morning pitch inspection deemed the Dens Park pitch playable on January 16 before match referee David Munro said otherwise.

The second came on January 26, this time a frozen pitch seeing the fixture postponed once more and rescheduled for February 9.

Today’s decision was the least surprising of the three with continued snowfall over the past two days and a forecast predicting more to come along with freezing temperatures.