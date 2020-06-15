Dundee United’s community trust launches virtual fundraising trek to all SPFL grounds

A “virtual” walking challenge to football grounds all over Scotland is taking place to ensure that vulnerable people in Dundee can enjoy a happy Christmas this year.

The sponsored event has been organised by Dundee United Community Trust in aid of their annual Festive Friends Christmas lunch.

Participants are being encouraged to walk the 149 miles it would take to get to all 11 Scottish Premiership clubs’ grounds.

Jamie Kirk, chief executive of the group, said that around 15 people were so far taking part to ensure that the Christmas meal goes ahead despite the current coronavirus crisis.

Jamie said: “The Festive Friends event supports many vulnerable families and individuals who may be living in isolation and experiencing loneliness by bringing them together to share a meal, gifts and entertainment on Christmas Day.

“Last year we were able to deliver a magnificent event for over 90 local vulnerable people, largely due to the excellent Kiltwalk fundraising campaign.

“This is a great event supported by our community trust, members, club officials and players, many of whom all go along on Christmas Day to help out and join in the fun.

“Many people have told us what a huge difference it makes to their Christmas for them.”

He said: “The ongoing impact of Covid-19 and the postponement of Kiltwalk means our limited resources are stretched even further.

“Supporting this fundraising event will make a massive difference to the sustainability of the Trust and ensure we can continue to deliver projects like this in 2020 and beyond.”

The challenge is inspired by Utd’s promotion to the top division, with the distances to each ground beginning from Tannadice Park.

The distances are accumulative and the first stop is St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park ground and the finishing line is Ross County’s Victoria Park in Dingwall.

Jamie added: “As well as raising vital funds for DUCT, taking part in the challenge is also good for you.

“Walking daily has many health benefits that can improve everyone’s quality of life. Physical benefits include reduced body fat, increased muscle strength/endurance and it reduces your risk of heart disease or stroke.

“You can also improve your self-esteem, mood and sleep quality by walking daily, and it reduces stress, anxiety and fatigue too.”