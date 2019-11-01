Dundee Utd legend Paul Sturrock praised in Westminster

Dundee United legend Paul Sturrock has been recognised in the House of Commons following his induction into the Scottish football Hall of Fame.

As reported in The Courier, Lifelong Arab and North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins placed an Early Day Motion at Westminster on Wednesday morning.

The forward scored 171 goals in a one-club playing career with the Tangerines, winning two League Cups, a league title and reaching the European Cup semi-finals and Uefa Cup final.

Sturrock was a member of two Scotland World Cup squads and later enjoyed success as a manager, leading St Johnstone to promotion and repeating the feat at Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Swindon.

Mr Gethins said: “A generation of Dundee United fans like me grew up watching and admiring Paul Sturrock. He was always my favourite player and it was great to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“These days I just wish that our current Government had as good a track record of hitting the target and winning friends in Europe as Luggy did!”

The motion reads: “That this House congratulates former Dundee United FC player Paul Sturrock on being appointed to Scottish Football’s Hall of Fame along with other new appointees and fellow former Scottish football players John Robertson, Colin Stein, Tommy McLean, Joe Harper and Patsy Gallacher.”