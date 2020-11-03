Dundee United Community Trust pitching in to help vulnerable people this Christmas

A charity is hoping to ensure this Christmas will still be one to remember for vulnerable people, in spite of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Dundee United Community Trust traditionally holds a Festive Friends lunch for those who would otherwise be on their own.

However, due to the current restrictions, the organisation has been forced to throw on a substitute to ensure people don’t go without.

The charity has partnered with Balhousie Care Group who have agreed to prepare a lunch for 120 individuals on Christmas Day.

The trust’s volunteers will then distribute the hot lunches to people’s homes, alongside some gifts, and a phonecall on the day.

David Dorward, the trust chairman, said: “We like to think we make a difference throughout the year but being able to deliver a festive meal on Christmas Day is extra special and we couldn’t do it without a wonderful band of committed volunteers.

“We also need the help of the community to identify and encourage people who might be on their own on Christmas Day to get in touch so that we can give them a happier Christmas Day.

“If you know of someone who would benefit from our Christmas Day meal, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us.

“We are starting to get in touch with organisations and groups that would know of individuals or families that may like to receive our support on the day.”

The trust has said that much of their work has been made possible thanks to the fantastic efforts of their members who took part in the Kiltwalk.

The group raised more than £4,800 specifically for the Christmas meal for local people who may be on their own, and families who need extra support.

A spokeswoman for Balhousie Care Group said: “We’re thrilled to be helping with such an excellent community initiative.

“Combating loneliness is especially important around Christmas and particularly this year, so bravo to DUCT for coming up with an innovative solution to its Festive Friends initiative.”

Anyone who knows someone who may benefit from some company and support on the day can get in touch at enquiries@dundeeunitedct.co.uk.

Donations of presents can also be made by getting in touch via the same email address.

And there is still time to chip in extra money to the fundraiser by searching for DUCT Festive Friends at JustGiving.