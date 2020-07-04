Dundee Utd Community Trust helping ‘Tiny Tangerines’ keep fit during lockdown

A new initiative has been launched by Dundee Utd to ensure that children can continue to keep fit at home without their parents having to invest in gym equipment.

Dozens of kids have been taking part in the community trust’s Tiny Tangerines programme throughout lockdown thanks to virtual exercise classes.

However, after learning that some kids were finding it tricky to take part because of a lack of equipment at home, the trust decided to give parents a helping hand and produce a new exercise programme.

Michael Anderson, the charity’s early years development officer, said the booklet was designed to help parents provide exercises at home using all sorts of household objects.

The programme is aimed at children in nursery, and helps develop their basic motor skills, fundamental movements and soft skills.

He said: “Prior to lockdown we held twice weekly classes for children when we all came together to exercise and have fun.

“There were nine classes weekly with around 12 kids in a class so they were very popular.

“Since lockdown we have held these classes virtually every Monday and Friday and loads of kids have joined in.

“However, we are aware that it is hard to do some of the class exercises at home because parents feel they don’t have the same equipment that we use in our actual classes.”

The exercises have been developed for children aged 18 months to five years.

He said: “The simple exercises in the booklet improve both fundamental movements and basic motor skills in children that can be done anywhere.

“They show parents that you don’t have to have specialised gym equipment for the children to do their exercises.

“We are showing how children can use simple things like boxes and cushions to do their exercises and carry on with their stretches and jumping and bouncing.

“The main thing is to get the kids moving as much as possible safely using what equipment and household items are to hand.”

Michael said that in the meantime the twice weekly virtual sessions would be continuing.

He said: “I basically take myself along to the football pitches at Riverside and demonstrate exercises from my little orange box.

“We always have a theme to get the kids interested and they can dress up for the session.

“The Friday session this week is a pirate theme and is just another little thing to hold the kids attention.

“Obviously some of our younger members can’t really participate in the online classes for any great length of time but we are showing their parents what to do with their kids, and the older ones love it.”

Anyone interested can sign up by contacting Michael at michael.anderson@dundeeunitedct.co.uk.