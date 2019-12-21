Dundee Utd 4-0 Ayr: Tangerines in second-half romp to make it nine in a row

Dundee United put a sluggish first half behind them to make it nine wins on the spin after a 3-0 home victory over third-placed Ayr.

The Tangerines were second-best for the majority of the opening period but snatched the lead through Sam Stanton before a second-half penalty and subsequent red card for Mark Kerr put them in total control.

Lawrence Shankland slammed home the spot-kick before Nicky Clark made it three minutes later and Ian Harkes added a late fourth as United won nine league games in a row in the same season for the first time since 1950/51.

Manager Robbie Neilson made just the one change from the 1-0 victory at Arbroath as Paul McMullan returned from a groin problem to replace Louis Appere, who dropped to the bench.

The visitors started brightly with crisp passing and got in down the flanks a few times before Benjamin Siegrist had to be alert to push a Daniel Harvie curler wide at full stretch on 12 minutes.

It was a sleepy start from the Tangerines and it took half-an-hour to register their first effort on goal as midfielder Harkes had a go from range but sent his effort well over the bar.

The Honest Men were in complete control of the contest but shot themselves in the foot as Paul McMullan picked the pocket of full-back Steven Bell on the wing.

McMullan cut into the box and laid it on a plate for Stanton’s second goal in two games.

The Tangerines were brighter in the second period and had the chance to extend their lead after 58 minutes as Stanton was brought down in the area.

Ayr midfielder Kerr’s protestations were too strong for referee Greg Aitken as he sent the player-manager off for dissent after pointing to the spot.

Shankland stepped up to confidently fire into the top corner against his old side.

And it was swiftly 3-0 three minutes later after yet another defensive mistake gifted possession to the home side high up the park and allowed Shankland to cut the ball back for Clark to finish.

With the match pretty much over, boss Robbie had the luxury of resting key players ahead of next week’s derby as McMullan, Mark Reynolds and Calum Butcher were replaced by Louis Appere, Mark Connolly and Adam King respectively.

But the scoring wasn’t over yet as Harkes struck a fine fourth in the closing stages, finding the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Dundee Utd: Siegrist, L Smith, Reynolds (Connolly 71), Watson, Robson, Butcher (King 77), Harkes, Stanton, McMullan (Appere 71), Clark, Shankland.

Subs not used: Deniz, Sporle, C Smith, Brown.

Ayr: Doohan, Muirhead, Harvie, Kerr, Moore (Moffat 73), Forrest, McCowan (McGuffie 48), Houston, Bell, Docherty (Geggan 69), Kelly.

Subs not used: Hare-Reid, Roscoe, Ecrepont, McKenzie.

Attendance: 7,744