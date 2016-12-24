Dundee Utd 2-1 St Mirren: Tangerines come from behind to beat Buddies

Dundee United made it 14 games unbeaten after coming from behind at home against a stubborn St Mirren to win 2-1 in the Championship.

The visitors were gifted a lead when Paul Dixon’s throw-in put Coll Donaldson under pressure. The centre-back had only just come on to replace the injured Mark Durnan and his first involvement saw him fluff his clearance allowing John Sutton all the time in the world to score.

The Tangerines were level seconds later, though, as Scott Fraser fired home Tony Andreu’s cutback.

Then late in the first half, Fraser won a free-kick out wide. He stepped up to swing it in for Simon Murray to glance into the far corner.

Murray then had a chance early in the second half but saw his header saved by Scott Gallacher.

After 65 minutes, Donaldson almost made amends for his earlier mistake as he flicked a header inches wide.

The Buddies threw everything at the home defence but United stood firm to take another three points on their quest for promotion.

United: Bell, Dillon, Dixon, Durnan (Donaldson 25), Spittal, Murray (Smith 80), Fraser, Telfer (Van der Velden 69), Edjenguele, Flood, Andreu.

St Mirren: Gallacher, Naismith, Irvine, Mackenzie (Baird 18), Quinn (Clarkson 60), Mallan, Sutton, McAllister (Shankland 79), Webster, Morgan, Magennis.