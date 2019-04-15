Dundee urge fans to come out in support by offering discounted tickets

Dundee have offered a cut-price ticket deal to fans for two of their most crucial Premiership post-split fixtures against their relegation rivals.

The Dark Blues are trying to drum up support as they look to avoid the drop as they sit at the foot of the table with five games left.

The club hope a package for their final two home games against third-bottom Hamilton on May 4 and second-bottom St Mirren on May 18 is popular and big crowd come out to Dens Park to back Jim McIntyre’s Dee.

Until April 26 fans can pick up briefs at the following prices: adult £30, student £20, senior £20 and U/18 £12.

From April 27 to May 3 prices rise to: adult £38, student £26, senior £26 and U/18 £16. Adult and senior tickets come with the option of two free U/12s for each match.

In a statement, the club said: “This season has not gone like anyone at the club had hoped for.

“Everyone at the club is working around the clock to ensure we have the absolutely best chance of survival in the top flight.

“It won’t be easy but together we can go into these five huge matches with the best chance of getting the required results.

“One thing that has been consistently fantastic throughout this season has been the backing of you, the supporters.

“We need as many supporters as possible inside the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park to roar the team to the points in these vital matches.”