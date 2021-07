Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards has revealed he was late to joining pre-season training after he contracted Covid.

Edwards went into self-isolation for 10 days last month and had to play catch up ahead of the new campaign starting.

He missed United’s opening Premier Sports Cup game, a 1-0 win at Kelty Hearts last Friday, through suspension but is hopeful of taking part in tomorrow night’s visit of Elgin to Tannadice.