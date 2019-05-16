Dundee University’s new principal pockets £40,000 relocation allowance

Dundee University’s new principal was paid a £40,000 relocation allowance, it has been revealed.

The money was described as a “disruption allowance” to help Professor Andrew Atherton to move 230 miles from his last job.

The cash is separate from his overall remuneration deal, worth nearly £300,000.

Professor Atherton was formerly a depute vice-chancellor at Lancaster University.

Mary Senior, for the University and College Union, said: “These sorts of decisions make it more difficult for us to make the case for much-needed improved public funding for our universities.”

A university spokesman said: “In recruiting our new principal, the university offered a competitive package which was approved by Court, our governing body. Court membership includes university staff, lay members, students and union representatives.”