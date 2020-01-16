Dundee University’s concert band fears it may lose rehearsal space

A university band is among the chorus of objections against plans to turn a campus concert hall into a clubbing venue.

Dundee University Students Association wants permission to hold late-night clubbing and gambling events at Bonar Hall, in addition to its current purpose as a venue for concerts, weddings and other ceremonies, with ranks of portable toilets potentially installed outside.

It is seeking permission to open as late as 2.30am throughout the week and until 3am on Friday and Saturday nights, and to boost the number of people allowed inside from 600 to 1,100.

The city’s licensing board will meet later today to discuss the application.

Nine members of the Dundee University Concert Band have independently submitted objections to the plans, expressing fears over their ability to use the venue in future.

Band director Susan Sneddon said: “As director of the university concert band for the best part of 10 years and (having) rehearsed in the building for the past two, I feel it’s inappropriate.

“It would be a great loss if this proposal was to be activated.”

Meanwhile, city environment officers are opposed to the move because it would also include installing 16 portable loos at the rear fire exit of the building.

This is because the venue does not accommodate for 1,100 people in terms of sanitary provision.

Ruth Ewing, senior environmental health officer for the council ,said: “Accessing these in the rain, all year round, is not acceptable.”

West End denizens have also written to the Dundee City Licensing Board to formally object to the plans on the grounds they would cause a “public nuisance”.

© DC Thomson

In a letter sent on behalf of his firm TGC Leisure by solicitor Janet Hood, nightclub boss Tony Cochrane said the combination of loud music and late night opening would “disturb residents, prevent residents from sleeping and cause stress”.

In addition, TGC claims the lack of a nearby taxi rank would disturb others further along the Perth Road – and negatively affect other nightclubs.

© DC Thomson

The Dundee Rep Theatre, which backs onto the Bonar Hall from Tay Square, is also opposed to the plans.

Executive director Liam Sinclair says approving the plans “may increase issues of drug-dealing and drug-taking” and cause “noise and disturbance for Dundee Rep and its audiences”.

DUSA has previously said the application would allow for “maximum utilisation” of Bonar Hall, and that later events would be run on an occasional, “one-off” basis.

It was contacted for further comment.