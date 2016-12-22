Dundee University union helps city foodbank

The Dundee University branch of the Unison union and the Chaplaincy Centre have handed over cheques for £200 and £100 to Dundee Foodbank.

Unison, in conjunction with the university, is now into a second year of setting up collection points to encourage students and staff to contribute food.

Dundee Foodbank, which is the busiest foodbank in Scotland, supports people who are in crisis and Unison actively promotes the charity, which supplies three-day food parcels to people in need.

The number of parcels handed out per week has been on the increase, with 404 parcels given out during November and staff expecting even more this month.