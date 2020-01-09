Dundee University to receive $3 million grant from Bill Gates to help with tuberculosis research

Dundee University researchers have been given a $3 million grant from Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates to help make a breakthrough against tuberculosis.

The cash, from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will support the work of Professor Paul Wyatt’s team at the university’s School of Life sciences as they identify new treatment options for TB.

Professor Wyatt, head of the Drug Discovery Unit at Dundee, said: “We want to improve how we do drug discovery for TB, and identify new candidate drugs to treat the disease.

“Tuberculosis has proved a difficult disease to treat for many reasons. The body responds to infection by encasing TB in the lungs into lesions, which are difficult for drugs to penetrate. Inside the lesions, TB enters into a dormant state that is very hard to kill.

“Even once the drug reaches the bacteria, it has a complex cell wall which is difficult for medicines to pass through. Once inside the cell, TB can break down a drug rendering it useless.

“We have considerable expertise in tackling infectious diseases in Dundee at the Drug Discovery Unit. The Gates Foundation has recognised this with the considerable support they have given our work over many years.

“Building on our experience, our goal is to find new ways of killing TB that could lead to the development of new drugs. With this support we hope we can make a significant breakthrough.”

The work will operate under the banner of the `LEADS4TB’ programme.