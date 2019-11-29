Dundee University to host Christmas service for people who have lost loved ones

Chaplains from Dundee University will host a service this Christmas for people who have lost loved ones.

The university has invited those who have experienced loss to join them for a moment of reflection at their annual Christmas memorial service from 7-8pm on Wednesday December 8.

The small service will be held at the university’s chaplaincy centre and will feature music and lighting of candles to provide a moment of peace.

Gordon Campbell, university honorary chaplain, said: “Christmas can be an extremely difficult time, particularly following a bereavement.

“It is easy to look around and see happy faces everywhere, but for those who are grieving this can add to feelings of loneliness or isolation.

“Our Christmas memorial service is a gathering where anybody from the community can light a candle, reflect, and pay their respects to those that are missed.”