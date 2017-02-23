Research led by the University of Dundee has found that genes play a key role in determining whether someone experiences multiple chronic diseases.

Chronic pain, depression and heart disease are three of the most common causes of disability and are becoming more prevalent.

While age, gender, and lifestyle are known to increase susceptibility to multiple disability, the exact reason why people suffer from several chronic diseases is unknown.

The new study by Dundee researchers and colleagues at the University of Oxford and King’s College London, however, has found that genetics are also key.

They examined the co-occurance of chronic pain, depression and heart disease both in individuals and in their siblings. They found that people who had one of these illnesses were much more likely to have one or both of the others.

Additionally, the siblings of people with one of these illnesses were much more likely to have one of the others.

Blair Smith, professor of population at Dundee’s School of Medicine, said: “These results have the potential to lead to a new model of chronic disease.

“They demonstrate, for the first time, that genes are important in determining the risk both of chronic disease itself, and of co-occurrence of disabilities.”