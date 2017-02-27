Dundee University study highlights literacy gap

A Dundee University professor’s study of the reading habits of UK children has identified a nationwide literacy challenge in the education system.

The 2017 What Kids Are Reading Report, compiled by education assessor Renaissance UK, analysed the reading habits of 848,219 young people from across the UK.

The study noted that primary school students typically push themselves to read more complex books than secondary school pupils.

In the final year of primary school, pupils’ ages typically match up with their reading age. However, by age 11, pupils’ reading age falls behind their chronological age by one year.

By 16, their reading age typically falls to at least three years behind.

Keith Topping, professor of education and social research at Dundee University, said: “The brain is a muscle that literacy skills help train.

“As it gets more toned it needs more exercise.

“Currently, primary schools are exercising it more vigorously by reading more challenging books. We now need to replicate this in secondary schools.

“More discussions between young people about books they are reading should be encouraged.

“I would also encourage all secondary teachers to look closely at their pupils’ literacy levels and remember that even the brightest students need to be stretched.”

Professor Topping’s research found this trend reflected across the UK, although outcomes varied on a school-by-school basis.

Renaissance UK managing director Dirk Foch called for secondary schools to introduce dedicated reading time to prevent a further slide in literacy standards.