Dundee University students to take part in 24-hour relay race across Tay Road Bridge for charity

A group of student athletes from Dundee University will push themselves to their limits as the take on a 24-hour relay race across the Tay Road Bridge for charity.

Members of the university’s triathlon team are taking party in the massive relay to raise money for mental health charity Support in Mind Scotland (SiMS).

The 26 runners are expected to complete the equivalent of six marathons as they run back and forth across the bridge.

While the challenge may seem daunting, team member Aaron Taylor believes that the club has got what it takes.

He said: “The club trains up to seven times a week and this attempt won’t involve swimming or cycling, so we should be in pretty good shape.

“Runners will head out in pairs with each group running for an hour at a time. Every person will be given two times to run – one in the daytime and another at night – so how each athlete recovers between their allotted times will be important.

“The bridge is also notoriously windy while the traffic can also generate a lot of noise, so there will be plenty of factors that will influence our performance.”

“We wanted to support a charity that works locally to help people with mental health issues,” added Aaron. “SiMS also works with a lot of people of our age, so that made it a natural fit for us to support their work.

“Mental health is an incredibly important issue and one that both the University and students take extremely seriously. We hope our relay helps to highlight this and can raise funds that will support the important work that SiMS does in Dundee and throughout Scotland.”