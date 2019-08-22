Dundee University student’s spinal tap model to be used as teaching material for future doctors

A Dundee University student has designed a model of a spinal tap deemed “so realistic” that it will now become standardised material for teaching future doctors.

Renske Hoste has created a 3D model of a lumbar puncture, a procedure which sees a thin needle inserted between the bones in the lower spine.

The Medical Art student’s design, which is currently on display at the University of Dundee’s Masters Show 2019, will become core curriculum for all junior physicians in Scotland when it is rolled out this month.

Renske, who hails from the Netherlands, said her design took almost 50 hours to complete.

View the animation here

“I am delighted that trainers within the NHS are interested in my model,” she said.

“I made it with the purpose of informing those who used it and I hope it will come in handy for healthcare professionals intending to put lumbar punctures into practice.”

Dr Paul Fettes, Consultant Anaesthetist at Ninewells Hospital and Medical School, said: “Renske’s design is an excellent resource and one that we intend to become standard for teaching of future physicians.

“It will help future physicians to visualise the procedure, and improve their understanding.”

The model can be seen online or in person this week at the university’s masters show.

Those interested in seeing more of Renske’s medical art can do so by visiting her website or following her on Instagram @renske_medicalart.