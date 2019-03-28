Dundee University students get ready for rowing world record attempt

Students from Dundee University will attempt to write their names in the history books – as they look to break a rowing world record.

The team of rowers are aiming to set the record for the distance rowed by 12 females on a single indoor machine within the period of 24 hours, and they need at least eight witnesses to watch them in two-hour shifts during the attempt.

During the effort, which will begin at 8pm tomorrow, the team aims to fundraise to help purchase essential equipment and to support the Dundee Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre.

In order to row a record-breaking distance, the competitors will need to clock up more than 250km within the time allowed.

However, given their success on the water this year, Eleanor Pandya – the club president and a final year economics and politics student – says the team is confident of making history.

She said: “If you’d asked us last year what we were aiming to achieve, then going for a world record definitely wouldn’t be on that list, but the club has gone from strength to strength.”

The team recently won in the intermediate four and double at Scottish Student Sport’s Head Race in Inverness.

n Picture shows the team getting in some practice.