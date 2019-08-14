Dundee University student uses wax to reconstruct head of one of Scotland’s oldest druids

A University of Dundee student has recreated the head of one of Scotland’s oldest druids using 3D wax reconstruction.

Karen Fleming revealed the face of the ‘Hilda’, who was believed to have been in her 60s when she died during the Iron Age.

The MSc Forensic Art and Facial Identification student said that the toothless female, who is thought to have been from Stornoway, displays many physical attributes that remain recognisable today.

Hailing from Edinburgh, Karen said: “Hilda was a fascinating character to recreate. It’s clear from the skull she was toothless before she died, which isn’t too surprising considering the diet of folk back then but it was impressive how long she lived.

“A female’s life expectancy at this time was roughly 31 years but it is now thought that living longer during the Iron Age is indicative of a privileged background.

“It’s impossible to know for sure when she died as we were unable to carbon date the skull, but assuming the information in the journal from 1833 is correct, Hilda passed away anytime between 55BC to 400AD and was of Celtic origin.

“I think she looks like many older women I’ve met in my life and I’m proud of that.”

The student said this year’s heatwave almost melted her creation, which was recreated from an ancient skull held at The University of Edinburgh’s Anatomical Museum.

She added: “It’s funny to say it now but I had to keep parts of Hilda, like her wax modelled ears, in the fridge for most of the summer.

“As a mature student who commutes from Edinburgh, I often had to keep her cool in the car, strapped up in the passenger seat. I’m sure that’s a sight passersby won’t forget seeing.”

Hilda will go on display at this year’s Masters Show, which will see more than 80 students showcase their work during the week.

The show runs from August 16 to 25.

Entry to the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design Masters Show 2019 is free and more information can be found online.