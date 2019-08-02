Dundee University student to trek 173 miles for Alzheimer’s Research UK

Big-hearted Curtis Large is swapping his 21st birthday bash for a gruelling walk in the Outer Hebrides for charity.

The University of Dundee student wants to raise cash for Alzheimer’s Research UK and today he sets off for the 173-mile trek of the entire length of the Outer Hebrides on his own.

Curtis, who studies European politics, has chosen to swap celebrations for the breathtaking backdrop of the Western Isles for a cause close to his heart.

He explained: “Dementia is a cruel condition that my lovely nan, Brenda, has battled with for many years and continues to live alongside. If putting myself through some pain can help eradicate it then it will be worth it.”

Curtis has targeted a fortnight to complete the walk and has already beaten his £200 goal with three weeks remaining. He said: “The £200 was a genuine goal. I thought I might get it but I’ve been blown away by the support.”

Anyone wishing to donate can visit Curtis Crosses the Hebrides for Alzheimer’s Research UK on Facebook.