Dundee University student designing jewellery to raise funds for national veterans charity

A University of Dundee design student will sell her jewellery to raise funds for a national charity.

Tara Mansell, 21, has just finished her final year of studying jewellery and metalwork.

Now she will head back to her home in Malta and hopes to sell her jewellery online and in shops, with a proceed of the profits being donated to UK charity Combat Stress which provides support to veterans.

Tara has designed some lapel pins and earrings, which will be made by design company, Made By Cooper, for her to sell.

She said: “They will 3D print and cast and enamel them. I am going to put them on my website and sell and give a portion of whatever profits I make back to Combat Stress.”

Speaking about why she decided to raise funds for the charity, Tara said: “Last summer, I was part of an exhibition.

“I had a sculpture that was supposed to represent negative emotion with a slight chance of hope pouring out of people.

“A man came in and he had a very strong emotional connection with my piece.

“He was an army veteran who fought during the Irish conflict and was stationed in Iraq. When he left the army his life started to fall apart and the people who helped him get better were Combat Stress.

“I wanted to do something with a charity to help them raise money or give them something that would help. I heard his story and I felt attached to the charity.”

© Supplied

She said: “Because the charity’s main fundraiser is the London Marathon, their funding has dropped significantly. They don’t have enough funding.”

© Supplied

She added that the man was living proof that “Combat Stress was doing a really good job” and “they are very much using their money the way they say they are”.

Tara is hoping the items will be available soon and if anyone is interested in buying any of the jewellery or pins, they can message Tara on her Facebook page, ‘Tara Lois Jewellery‘ or via Instagram, ‘Tara_Lois_Jewellery’.

The earrings will be priced at £19.99 and the lapel pins at £9.99. People can also get in contact via Tara’s email, info@TaraLouisJewellery.com.

Combat Stress has been approached for comment.

Combat Stress helps former servicemen and women deal with issues like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression.

The charity also provide specialist treatment and support for veterans from every service and conflict to give them hope and a future.