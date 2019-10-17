Dundee University student banned from the roads after admitting drink-driving

A Dundee University student has been fined and banned after being caught drink-driving.

Arvind Chauhan, of Rosefield Street, admitted being found with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres of breath on the street where he lives on September 20.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said the 23-year-old had misjudged the amount of alcohol he consumed.

Chauhan, who is studying history, was fined £500 and banned from driving for 18 months.