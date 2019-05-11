Dundee University spin-out firm ‘could be worth £1bn’ on stock exchange

A Dundee life sciences firm could be valued at more than £1 billion if it lists on the stock exchange, a financial analyst has claimed.

Dundee University spin-out company Exscientia is a world leader at using artificial intelligence to automate drug design.

A new report by equity analyst Ian Jermin, of Allenby Capital, noted that a “similarly sized” rival was recently valued at $2.1bn.

Exscientia was valued at £100 million in a funding round last year, but several major deals with global pharmaceutical firms have increased the firm’s value.

Founded by Professor Andrew Hopkins, Exscientia has as an office in the Technopole incubator off Hawkhill and opened a sister office in Oxford in 2017.

Professor Hopkins, who is the chief executive, is thought to own the largest stake in the company.